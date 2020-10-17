Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Season Debut Is The Night’s Big Winner

The Season 12 premiere of ABC’s Shark Tank was the big winner in the Friday demo wars, coming in at a healthy 0.6 to top the night’s fare.

The business entrepreneur show, shot in Las Vegas for the first time, saw SparkCharge, makers of the Roadie mobile EV charging system, take home a million-dollar stake from sharks Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner to highlight the episode. But Shark Tank’s strong lead-in couldn’t hold up for ABC’s 20/20, which featured a two-hour look at John Lennon’s life and legacy. That brought in an 0.3.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which usually tops the night, came in second with an 0.5. The program was highlighted by Lars Sullivan taking on Jeff Hardy, and The New Day’s farewell.

At CBS, Cedric the Entertainer’s Greatest #AtHome Videos rolled to an 0.4 tally, with Undercover Boss following an maintaining that mark by also scoring an 0.4. A Blue Bloods rerun closed the evening.

NBC saw American Ninja Warrior race to an 0.3, with Dateline rising up to an 0.4 with its look at the murder of Helene Pruszynski, a 21-year-old radio station intern who was killed in Colorado 40 years ago.

The CW had a new Masters of Illusion come in at an 0.1, followed by a fresh World’s Funniest Animals, which also drew an 0.1, followed by a repeat of that show.