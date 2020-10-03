Friday Ratings: ABC’s NBA Finals Package Tops The Night

The National Basketball Association finals usually end in June. But given the pandemic, it’s taken until now for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat to reach the league’s ultimate circle.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals was the night’s biggest ratings draw, starting with Jimmy Kimmel’s special Friday edition of his show, featuring a chat with Matthew McConaughey and Dwayne Wade. That drew a 1.1, with the pre-game NBA Countdown at 0.9, and then the actual game scoring a 1.6. The Lakers won 124-114 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The NBA Finals may have led the night, but the overall outlook for the series remains cloudy. Game 1 of the Finals produced the lowest-rated viewership in recorded ratings history, even with two major television markets and the strong draw of a Lakers team led by LeBron James.

Elsewhere, Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown also was a strong draw, scoring an 0.5, which usually is good enough to lead an evening of regular programming. The show was highlighted by a second Universal Championship match announcement between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, who was soundly defeated in the first match between the relatives last Sunday.

At NBC, a repeat of American Ninja Warrior scored an 0.3, followed by an NBC News special report on President Trump’s hospitalization, which came in at an 0.4.

CBS saw its Greatest #AtHome Videos come in an 0.5, while the season premiere of Undercover Boss also rang up an 0.5.

The CW had a new Masters of Illusion at 8 PM with an 0.1, followed at 9 PM by a new World’s Funniest Animals, also at an 0.1