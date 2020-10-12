Click to Skip Ad
Fremantle Elevates Christian Vesper To President Of Global Drama — Mipcom

Christian Vesper
Fremantle

Fremantle has promoted Christian Vesper to president of global drama following the departure of Sarah Doole in August.

Vesper, SundanceTV’s former drama chief, will take charge of a slate of shows that includes Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, American Gods, and The Salisbury Poisonings. He reports to Fremantle COO Andrea Scrosati.

Fremantle said in August that Vesper would take on Doole’s responsibilities, but the company has now formalized the move by handing him a new job title. He was previously creative director.

“His passion for challenging the status quo of storytelling, with his unique creative instincts and ability to forge deep relationships makes him an exceptionally gifted executive,” Scrosati said.

Vesper added: “As our global teams move into greater alignment, it’s important for us to present a clear Fremantle drama vision to attract the best ideas and talent from around the world and stand-out in this dynamic market.”

