Free Streaming Service Tubi Adds Films From China’s Wanda Pictures

Tubi has begun a content relationship with Chinese film and television studio Wanda Pictures, with two titles coming to the Fox-owned free streaming outlet.

Original and exclusive English-dubbed versions of Detective Chinatown 2, which is No. 6 on China’s all-time box office chart, will be on Tubi soon in the U.S. and Canada. Anime film The King’s Avatar: For the Glory, which is set in the esports world, will also be on Tubi in the U.S. and Canada. A Spanish-language dubbed version will be available in the U.S. and Mexico.

No further details about the overall content deal were included in Monday’s announcement.

“We are thrilled to be aligning with Wanda Pictures as we look to expand our offering with storytelling from international territories,” Tubi content chief Adam Lewinson said.

Detective Chinatown 2, written and directed by Chen Sicheng and starring Wang Baoqiang, Liu Haoran, Xiao Yang and Natasha Liu Bordizzo has grossed more than $540 million worldwide. The sequel to the 2015 hit, which is already on Tubi, is notable for being the first film created and managed by Chinese companies to be filmed domestically in collaboration with local unions, according to Tubi.

The King’s Avatar: For The Glory, written by Youcong Li and directed by Zhiwei Deng and Juansheng Shi, is an animated feature about a skilled group of young gamers who form an electronic sports team and compete for the national championship. The film stars Ketsu, Bian Jiang, Xia Lei, and Xi Zi.

Tubi, which was acquired by Fox earlier this year, is one of the leading free streaming outlets in the U.S. It recently hit 33 million monthly active users and reported more than 200 million hours of its 23,000 film and TV titles have been streamed every month since June.