Fox News Books Set Up At HarperCollins, With Pete Hegseth, Shannon Bream Leading Initial List Of Authors

Fox News Media has set a three-book deal with corporate sibling HarperCollins, establishing a publishing imprint designed for the media company’s news personalities.

Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream will kick off the initial list of authors. Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, announced the deal Wednesday, the 24th anniversary of Fox News Channel going on the air.

HarperCollins’ Broadside Books will oversee the publishing arrangement. Fox News personalities like Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum have already published prominent books, but the goal is to create a more dedicated publishing venue for Fox talent.

Rupert Murdoch, co-chairman of Fox Corp., is executive chairman of News Corp., the print and digital media entity which controls HarperCollins and separated several years ago from Fox’s TV holdings.

Related Story Will Joe Biden And Donald Trump Bump Elbows At Their First Debate? A Fox App Lets You Place A Bet On It

“We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience,” Scott said. “With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, Fox News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on Fox News Media personalities to deliver.”

HarperCollins CEO Brian Murray called the venture “a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers.”

Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Hegseth, who served in the Army National Guard, will hit shelves November 24 as the first Fox News Books title. The book will capture war stories from Hesgeth and other decorated veterans as well as their thoughts about military morale. Next spring, Bream will publish an inspirational faith-based book about the women of the Bible.

Book publishing has experienced countless logistical challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19, but has proven to be among the most resilient media segments during the pandemic. In August, News Corp. said HarperCollins saw a 3% decline in revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2019, to $407 million. Earnings, though, rose 9% to $47 million.