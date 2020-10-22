Fox Nabs ‘Clive Kensington’s America’ Docu-Style Comedy From Chadd Gindin & Greg Garcia With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia is returning to Fox. The network has given a script commitment with penalty to Clive Kensington’s America, a documentary-style comedy from writer Chadd Gindin (United We Fall) and Garcia. The duo previously worked together on Garcia’s CBS comedy series The Millers.

Written by Gindin, Clive Kensington’s America revolves around Clive Kensington, a critically unacclaimed shockumentarian, who investigates where our country is headed by spending each season embedded in a different part of the American Experience. Up first is the American family, where Clive will finally answer the question we’ve all been asking, “Family, are they worth it?”

Gindin and Garcia executive produce. The project is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and ABC Signature.

Gindin most recently served as co-executive producer on comedy United We Fall, which aired for one season on ABC. He previously served as co-executive producer on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and as writer-producer on The Millers.

In addition to Raising Hope and The Millers, Garcia created, wrote and executive produced hit NBC comedy My Name Is Earl and most recently TBS’ anthology series The Guest Book.