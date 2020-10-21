Fox Sets January Drama Series Return, Pairs ‘9-1-1’ & ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ On Monday, Moves ‘Prodigal Son’ To Tuesday

Click to Skip Ad
9-1-1 911 Lone Star
Fox

Fox’s four returning drama series, 9-1-1, spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Resident and Prodigal Son, will be back in the air with new seasons in January (no exact premiere dates yet). The network on Tuesday released a promo teasing the upcoming return of the series, which are now in production.

The network also unveiled tweaked Monday and Tuesday lineups. Flagship 9-1-1 and medical drama The Resident — both headed into Season 4 — will remain 8 PM anchors on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. 9-1-1: Lone Star, whose first season aired as a bridge between the fall and spring portions of 9-1-1, will now follow the mothership series at 9 PM.

The move displaces Prodigal Son, which will move in the Tuesday 9 PM slot vacated after the end of Empire.

Both 9-1-1: Lone Star and Prodigal Son are entering Season 2.

Fox Monday-Tuesday schedule as of January:

MONDAY
8 PM: 9-1-1
9 PM: 9-1-1: Lone Star

TUESDAY
8 PM: The Resident
9 PM: Prodigal Son

Here is Fox’s promo on the dramas’ return and its new Monday and Tuesday lineups, followed by a preview of Fox new 9-1-1 franchise night.:


 

