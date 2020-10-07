Former WME Partner Mark Itkin Joins Board Of ‘Hostile Planet’ Producer Plimsoll Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Itkin, former WME partner and a doyen of the international formats and unscripted world, has joined the board of Plimsoll Productions.

Itkin, who is based in LA and New York, will work closely with CEO Grant Mansfield and VP, Production and Development Saul Goldberg as the Hostile Planet and Yellowstone Live producer focuses on the U.S. market.

He will advise on strategy across the group with a focus on creating and packaging non-scripted content for the U.S. Plimsoll currently has 18 series in production around the world and recently made Netflix’s Night on Earth and Tiny World for Apple+. The company also secured multi-million-dollar investment from private equity firm LDC last year.

Itkin retired from the agency business in 2015. Regarded as one of the architects of the modern syndication model and the proliferation of the non-scripted genre, Itkin, who came from the WMA side of WME, was responsible for packaging shows including The Real World, Deal or No Deal, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Project Runway and The Ricki Lake Show.

He was also among the pioneers of importing non-scripted international formats to the U.S. and played a key role in setting up Big Brother, Fear Factor, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Biggest Loser.

“I am honored to have been asked by Grant and his incredible team to join the Board of Plimsoll. I am very impressed by this dynamic company and what they have accomplished in such a short period of time, and am eager to further expand their U.S. footprint,” said Itkin.

Grant Mansfield added, “Mark Itkin’s stellar track record is testimony to one of the smartest and nicest executives working in our industry. Creativity and decency go hand in hand with Mark; we worked happily and productively together a few years back when I was based in Los Angeles and I’m looking forward to resuming our professional relationship.”