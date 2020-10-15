WarnerMedia Pulls Plug On South Asia Channels; Ex-Sky Studios Sales Chief Joins Rainmaker; DLT Entertainment Invests In Gag Reflex; Kidscreen Goes Virtual — Global Briefs

WarnerMedia Pulls Plug On South Asia Channels

WarnerMedia has announced that it plans to close its linear HBO and WB TV channels in India, Pakistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh from December 15. Siddharth Jain, SVP and managing director of WarnerMedia’s entertainment network in South Asia, said: “After 20 years of successes for the HBO linear movie channel in South Asia and more than a decade with the WB linear movie channel, this was a difficult decision to make. The pay-TV industry landscape and the market dynamics have shifted dramatically, and the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for further change.”

Rainmaker Content Hires Karen Wise As Sales Chief

Rainmaker Content, the sales house set up by former Kew Media Distribution execs Greg Phillips and Graham Begg, has hired former Sky Studios executive Karen Wise as head of sales. Wise spent seven years at Sky Studios, formerly Sky Vision, rising to head of sales for EMEA before she left last year. Caroline Clarke, another former Sky Vision executive, also joins Rainmaker as a sales consultant for Asia, Middle East & Africa, based in Singapore. Kew’s Colin Kiely also takes up the role of director of operations and digital distribution. Rainmaker launched earlier this year and represents David Tennant and Michael Sheen lockdown comedy Staged.

DLT Entertainment Invests In Gag Reflex

My Family producer DLT Entertainment has taken a stake in Manchester-based talent agency Gag Reflex and will use the investment as a springboard to launch a regional production company, named Gag Reflex Productions. The new company will be run by Gag Reflex founder Lee Martin. Gag Reflex’s roster includes Adam Kay, the former doctor whose memoir, This Is Going to Hurt, is being adapted into a major BBC/AMC series made by Chernobyl producer Sister and starring Ben Whishaw. DLT recently took a stake in Impatient Productions, the production company set up by comedian Mark Watson and former BBC producer Lianne Coop.

Kidscreen Moves Online

Kidscreen has become the latest industry event to pivot online amide the pandemic. The Miami-based summit will go virtual next year (February 8-March 5) and will be called the Kidscreen Summit Virtual. The online offering will allow people to meet virtually and provide delegates with a customized private video conferencing room. There will also be the usual array of networking events and keynotes.