Former Paradigm Agents Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse And Ethan Berlin Launch Arrival Artists

Former Paradigm Talent Agency booking agents Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse and Ethan Berlin have teamed with former longtime Billions Corporation COO Matt Yasecko to launch the new agency Arrival Artists.

Arrival’s roster, which is reflective the agents’ experience, includes Khruangbin, Sufjan Stevens, BADBADNOTGOOD, Mt. Joy and Nubya Garcia to Car Seat Headrest, Andrew Bird, Goose, Chicano Batman, among others. The partners combine their training as independent agents and working for a major agency enable the newly-launched agency to curate detailed career strategies for the creators they represent.

“We want to construct an environment that encourages collaboration, crossover and artistic risk-taking among our clients,” said Selz. “This is not high-minded, nor a vision with tight guardrails, but rather a practical approach to a platform best-suited for the creators we represent.”

“A diversity of artists yields a diversity of opportunities,” adds Yasecko. “Our goal isn’t to corner the market on one genre; it’s to be a home for unique, singular talents that we can champion.” Ethan Berlin also muses, “How can what we do for jam acts inform what we do for the progressive jazz acts? And how can the progressive jazz acts inform the steps of our developing indie acts? That’s exciting to me. In the era of Spotify and playlists, fans are less myopic. As an agent, it’s important to be familiar with many different worlds and deliver a wide range of opportunity.”

Jenna Neer, who previously worked at AEG Global Touring, joins the team as Director of Marketing while Jess Bumstead from Paradigm boards as an agency associate. Arrival will have offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle.

“I think it’s a testament to our personalities and priorities that this group has come together as it has,” said Morse. “There was no concerted campaign to connect the dots. We all came together organically in a time of crisis and decided our personal and professional ethos were aligned, and now I couldn’t be more proud to call my friends my partners. Trust, honesty and hard work are our common values, and to move forward with that shared mindset feels uniquely powerful.”

In addition, Arrival is partnering with ATC Live in Europe to facilitate dynamic global representation for shared acts.