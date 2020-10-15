Goldfinch Strikes First Look Deal With ‘Football Ramble’ Podcast Firm Stakhanov, First IP To Be Missing Bookie Story

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer-financier Goldfinch has struck a first look deal with UK podcast creators Stakhanov, launching with missing bookie story 5 Dimes, which is being jointly optioned for production.

The idea will be for Goldfinch to develop and produce TV series and narrative features and documentaries based on Stakhanov podcasts. In turn, Stakhanov will get first look to create podcasts from Goldfinch’s productions including companion pieces to run alongside productions and long form content adapted from their documentaries and features. The collaboration also allows both companies to jointly option and develop IP.

The first piece of IP Goldfinch and Stakhanov have optioned is the article 5 Dimes by David Hill, taken from New York publication Victory Journal, in a deal secured by William Ralston, Literary Partner at Goldfinch’s new management label, The Koop.

Related Story UK Financier Goldfinch Sets Up New Loan Fund For Indie Film & TV Producers

The article charts the turbulent rise and sudden disappearance of William Sean Creighton, aka Tony 5Dimes, whose online sportsbook established him as one of Costa Rica’s most wealthy, and therefore targeted, inhabitants. Creighton’s body has been rumored to have been found on three different occasions. But did he fake his own kidnap and death to evade the American authorities?

Stakhanov’s popular podcasts include The Football Ramble and JaackMaate’s Happy Hour, as well as series such as The Offensive. The company recently launched Between the Lines with Melissa Reddy and The Self Care Club. They currently produce, market and distribute ten podcasts regularly, with monthly downloads and listens beyond four million.

Goldfinch COO Phil McKenzie said: “Our partnership with Stakhanov represents a continuation in Goldfinch’s strategy to find, develop and create IP with cross-media potential. Podcasts have long been an area we have enjoyed as an audience and have been looking at as both a potential distribution outlet and source of content for the group. For this to become a reality we wanted to find an industry leading partner with a complimentary skillset to us. From the very first conversation we knew that Jon and Luke embodied this, but also a shared vision and attitude to make it happen.”

Jon Teague, CEO of Stakhanov added: “This is a really exciting partnership and marks a shift in direction for Stakhanov as well as the podcasting industry. Partnering with such a credible company as Goldfinch will enable us to showcase our range of podcast series more widely and adapt the content for viewing format purposes. Following the recent deal with Jaack Maate’s Happy Hour and Spotify, this is another example of Stakhanov’s innovative approach within podcasting, and we are excited to start working closely with Phil McKenzie and his outstanding team.”

As we first revealed, Goldfinch recently launched management agency The Koop. Recent productions include drama Alone with Derek Jacobi and Jeff Fahey, Sadie Frost and Julie Dray, and the Sadie Frost-directed Mary Quant documentary.