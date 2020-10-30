Focus Features Eyes Summer 2021 Release For Cannes Market Pick-Up ‘Blue Bayou’

Focus Features has set a June 25, 2021 theatrical release for Justin Chon’s drama Blue Bayou which the label picked up global rights to last spring during the Cannes virtual market.

The pic, which also stars Chon, tells the timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Chon also wrote the feature and the movie stars Mark O’Brien (Arrival), Linh Dan Pham, and Emory Cohen (Brooklyn). Producers are Chon, Charles D. King, Kim Poth, and Poppy Hanks.

Today, Focus Features is opening the Amblin horror feature Come Play which grossed $150K in previews last night and looks to lead the weekend box office with $2M-$4M. The pic written and directed by Jacob Chase stars Gillians Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. and centers around a monster named Larry who manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. The pic is based on a 2017 short film by Chase.