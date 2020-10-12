Showtime Orders Kevin Iso & Dan Perlman’s ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ Comedy Based On Duo’s Digital Series

Showtime has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to half-hour comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, created, written by and starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. It is based on Iso and Perlman’s award-winning 2017 digital series of the same name.

Flatbush Misdemeanors, a raw and grounded comedy of city life, follows Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two longtime friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is produced by Showtime and Avalon (Breeders, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), which will act as lead studio. Perlman and Iso executive produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

“Flatbush Misdemeanors is a funny, audacious and inventive series that rips the artisanal sheen off of Brooklyn and mines comedy from the diverse, un-gentrified characters who live there,” said Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine. “Kevin and Dan are multi-talented and have unique, authentic voices that we are thrilled to bring to Showtime audiences.”

For their work writing, directing and starring in the shorts for the Flatbush Misdemeanors digital series, Iso and Perlman won Best North American Short Film at the London Film Festival, with the first installment becoming Oscar qualified following a Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Short at the Florida Film Festival.

“We started this project ourselves three years ago on zero budget, so this is a dream come true,” Perlman said. “We’re very grateful to everyone at SHOWTIME, and we’re so excited to make a series that’s funny, distinct and special in a neighborhood we love.”

Added Iso: “Honestly, I’m just glad I can move into a building where they don’t steal packages.”

Perlman is a New York standup comedian and writer who earned New Face honors at the 2018 Montreal Just For Laughs festival. He created and wrote an animated series, That’s My Bus!, and has appeared on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Perlman has had four projects featured in the New York TV Festival and wrote for SiriusXM’s Bennington. He has written on the WGA Awards, for hosts Roy Wood Jr. and Lewis Black, and his debut comedy album Emergency Contact was released in May. This year, Perlman’s short film Cramming won the audience award at the Brooklyn Film Festival.

Originally from Houston, Iso began performing stand up all across Texas before moving to New York. He was named a New Face at the 2019 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and was one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch. He recently appeared opposite Zoë Kravitz in the series High Fidelity, and also appears on This Week at the Comedy Cellar for Comedy Central.