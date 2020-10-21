‘Flashdance’ TV Series Reboot In Works For Paramount+

A new, updated take to hit 1983 Paramount movie Flashdance is in early development at CBS All Access, soon-to-be-rebranded as Paramount+, Deadline has confirmed.

The potential series hails from Paramount Television Studios, with Tracy McMillan set to write the script and Angela Robinson on board to direct.

The 1983 movie starring Jennifer Beals marked the first blockbuster hit for producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the first of a string of hugely successful features for Paramount with partner Don Simpson. Bruckheimer is in the ViacomCBS family; his company is under a deal at CBS TV Studios though he is not believed to be attached to the project. (The film’s associate producer Lynda Obst is executive producing.)

The series reboot, first reported by THR, will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.

McMillan, Robinson and Obst executive produce. Paramount TV Studios also is behind a Grease spinoff series, which also is headed to paramount+.

The movie, which became a cultural phenomenon and spawned one of the most famous soundtracks in history, featured Beals in a star-making turn as a welder dreaming of a ballet career. Here is a trailer.