First Look At Ellie Bamber & Mehdi Dehbi In Love Story ‘Prisoners Of Paradise’

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at Prisoners Of Paradise, a period romance starring Ellie Bamber (The Trial Of Christine Keeler) and Mehdi Dehbi (Messiah) that is now shooting in Mauritius.

Set on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius in 1925, the pic is a coming-of-age love story following a 17-year-old orphan who is sent from England to live under the guardianship of her uncle. Once there, she finds herself as odds with his plan to arrange a marriage for her, and she falls in love with a young man working as a labourer on a nearby plantation. The cast also includes JJ Feild, Amy Beth Hayes, Rupert Penry-Jones, Rhona Mitra and Edward Akrout.

Mitch Jenkins is directing from a screenplay by Alan Govinden and Jason Wingard. Govinden is also producing for or AMG International Film. Production is taking place in Mauritius

“Bringing a film in to production during a global pandemic has been the challenge of a lifetime but it is one I was determined to succeed with. This story is incredibly important to me and to be able to bring it to life with our wonderful cast, crew and director on the island of my birth is a true honour and privilege,” said Govinden.

