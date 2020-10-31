‘Filthy Rich’ & ‘NeXt’ Canceled At Fox

Filthy Rich and NeXt are both ending after one season on Fox, Deadline has confirmed.

The network will not renew either series for a second season, though both shows will see out their current runs. Low ratings — both shows are averaging a 0.5/3 in the adults 18-49 demo — and uncertainty are behind the cancellation of the series, which were both originally intended for summer runs.

NeXt has aired three episodes of its 10-episode order, while Filthy Rich has aired five of its 10 episodes.

Created by Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich stars Sex and the City alumna Kim Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux, the matriarch of a mega-rich Southern family famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. After her husband dies in a plane crash, Margaret and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will — threatening their family name and fortune. Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Olivia Macklin co-star along with Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar.

Writer-director Taylor executive produces the series from 20th Television, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris and showrunner Abe Sylvia. Cattrall is a producer.

Meanwhile, NeXt is a John Slattery-fronted AI thriller that comes from creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us).

The fact-based thriller is about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence and combines action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.