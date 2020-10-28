‘FBI: Most Wanted’: YaYa Gosselin Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young actress YaYa Gosselin, who heavily recurred in season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of the CBS Wolf Entertainment series. Gosselin plays Tali LaCroix, daughter of Jess LaCroix, played by series lead Julian McMahon. She appeared in 13 episodes in Season 1. Production for Season 2 of the FBI spinoff is underway in New York City.

Courtesy photo

FBI: Most Wanted stars McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand. It is executive produced by Dick Wolf, David Hudgins, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Gosselin is also starring in the new Robert Rodriguez franchise We Can Be Heroes for Netflix opposite Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pedro Pascal. Her other credits include, 13 Reasons Why, The Purge, Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets, and feature film Peppermint with Jennifer Garner. Gosselin is repped by Antonia DeNardo at Millennium Artists, Coast to Coast Talent Group, The Clutts Agency and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.