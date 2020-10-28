‘Fortitude’ & ‘Domina’ Executive Producer Faye Dorn Joins ‘Catastrophe’ Producer Merman As Head Of Drama

Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company Merman Television has hired Fortitude and Domina executive producer Faye Dorn as its head of drama.

She joins the Catastrophe and This Way Up producer in the newly-created role from Fifty Fathoms and Tiger Aspect, where she has been working on Domina for Sky Italia and Sky Studios.

Previous roles have included serving as an executive producer at Big Talk, working with Cowboy Films and Ronan Bennett on Top Boy for Netflix, and executive producing Fortitude for Sky Atlantic and Amazon.

Dorn started her career at Company Pictures, where her credits included Skins, Inspector George Gently and The Shadow Line.

Horgan said: “Faye is brilliant with writers. Anyone who’s worked with her wants to do it again. She’s as driven and hungry and excited by the possibilities of TV as we are.”