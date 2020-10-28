‘Fast Foodies’ Cooking Competition Gets 10-Episode TruTV Order

TruTV has ordered 10 episodes of Fast Foodies, a cooking competition series with Top Chef winners Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland who attempt to recreate a celebrity guest’s favorite fast food item.

Celebrity guests including Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Andy Richter and Amanda Seales challenge the chefs with double burgers, Hawaiian pizza, sausage muffins and other fast food favorites, all to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” Also guesting will be Ron Funches, Charlotte McKinney, Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme, Fortune Feimster, GaTa and Bobby Lee.

“This show is equal parts food, comedy and raucous debauchery,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. “The stakes have never been lower, but it’s a blast to spend the night with Kristen, Jeremy and Justin, and you’ll never look at your favorite fast food the same way again after seeing the works of art these three culinary geniuses are creating every week.”

Executive producer Michael Rucker called the series “a cooking show where the food is relatable and inspirational while also being hilarious and not full of itself.”

Fast Foodies is produced by Shed Media, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker and Julie Golden. Rucker also serves as showrunner.