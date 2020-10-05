Fantastic Fest And Fangoria Team For ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Watch Party Event

As we enter into the spooky month of October, it’s only appropriate that Fantastic Fest and Fangoria host a watch party event for the forthcoming Welcome to the Blumhouse series of thrillers from Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television. Starting October 10, Fantastic Fest and Fangoria have set Prime Video watch parties for each of the inclusive, genre-centered films which will feature post-screening Q&As with each filmmaker.

“From the beginning, Fantastic Fest was conceived to be a launchpad for emerging, diverse, genre filmmaking talent,” said Shelli Taylor, Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “We are extremely proud and excited to be partnering with Amazon to celebrate this bold new lineup of amazing filmmakers this October.”

Related Story Amazon's Jeff Bezos And His Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted For Protest March On Worker Rights

“Fangoria is excited to be working with partners who share the same vision to highlight a future wave of talent and storytellers strongly representative of our expansive genre family,” said Fangoria Co-Owner Abhi Goel. “We’re looking forward to creators sharing their unique voices. We all scream in the same language!”

“We couldn’t have better partners than our friends at Fangoria and Fantastic Fest to help us shine an additional spotlight on the filmmakers and casts of our upcoming films Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie and Nocturne, added Blumhouse CEO & Founder Jason Blum. “There’s no better time to welcome everyone to the Blumhouse than now, and we can’t wait to give audiences a reason to assemble, if even virtually.”

Details about the watch party can be read here. Below is the full schedule and the special Mondo designs for the event created by artist Gary Pullin.

Saturday, October 10, 2020- 5:30pm PST/ 8:30pm EST (On Amazon Prime Video as of October 6)

Featuring a Q&A following the screening with Writer and Director Veena Sud, moderated by filmmaker Karyn Kusama (The Invitation)

THE LIE

Starring: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King

Written and Directed by: Veena Sud

Based on the film “Wir Monster” written by Marcus Seibert and Sebastien Ko

Producers: Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Jason Blum

Executive Producers: Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett

When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Sunday, October 11, 2020 – 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST (On Amazon Prime Video as of October 6)

Featuring a Q&A following the screening with Writer and Director Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour

BLACK BOX

Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James

Directed by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour

Teleplay by: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman

Story by: Stephen Herman

Executive Producers: Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Saturday, October 17, 2020 – 5:30pm PST / 8:30pm EST (On Amazon Prime Video as of October 13)

Featuring a Q&A following the screening with Writer and Director Zu Quirke moderated by filmmaker April Wolfe (Black Christmas)

NOCTURNE

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw

Written and Directed by: Zu Quirke

Executive Producers: Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Sunday, October 18, 2020 – 5:30pm PST/ 8:30pm EST (On Amazon Prime Video as of October 13)

Featuring a Q&A following the screening with Directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani moderated by filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty (Run, Searching)

EVIL EYE

Starring: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White

Directed by: Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani

Written by: Madhuri Shekar

Executive Producers: Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin

Producers: Ian Watermeier, Nina Anand Aujla

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.