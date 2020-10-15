Fangoria Relaunches Podcast Network; Elric Kane & Rebekah McKendry To Host ‘Colors Of The Dark’

EXCLUSIVE: Iconic horror brand Fangoria, under new ownership as of this summer, is relaunching its podcast network with new pod Colors Of The Dark, to be hosted by horror historians Elric Kane and Dr. Rebekah McKendry.

The show, named after a 1972 Giallo film, will see the duo take a deep dive into the horror genre. Each episode explores a specific part of horror history: canon films, franchises, forgotten gems, and discussions with those who shaped – and were shaped by – the genre. It will debut October 16 on major podcast platforms.

Elric and Bekah used to host web show Insider Horror and were also co-hosts on Geek Nation’s podcast Killer Pov and on the Blumhouse podcast Shock Waves.

Fangoria said the new pod will mark the official turning of the lights back on at the network, with further shows to follow in the coming months.

Established as a magazine back in 1979, Fangoria was bought by Wanderwall Entertainment CEO Tara Ansley and entrepreneur Abhi Goel in August from previously owners Cinestate. The mag will continue to be published quarterly under editor Phil Nobile Jr.

“Elric and I have known each other for years and bonded over our love of horror. We enjoy going to new and retro screenings so we can argue about them right afterwards. We bring this passion and our contentious nature to every show, celebrating the genre in a fun and irreverent way,” said McKendry.

“We are excited about pursuing podcasts that honor our 40+ year history. This includes not only the traditional podcast formats but narrative podcasts from global creators who will share their varied voices through genre storytelling. Elric and Rebekah have the heart and soul we’re looking for when it comes to projects and collaborators. We all share a respect and sense of pride when it comes to horror films. We can’t wait to listen alongside our growing audience,” added Tara Ansley, Co-Owner of Fangoria.