NBC Nabs ‘Family History’ Medical Drama From Marqui Jackson & Imagine TV Studios With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, NBC has landed drama Family History with a script commitment plus sizable penalty. The project hails from The Resident co-executive producer Marqui Jackson, Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios where Imagine has a TV deal.

Written by Jackson, in Family History, the Vincents, a family of African-American doctors, buy the inner-city hospital where they lost one of their own to better serve their community, but long-buried family secrets rise to the surface and threaten to tear them apart.

Jackson executive produces with Imagine principal Brian Grazer and TV President Samie Kim Falvey. CBS Studios produces with Imagine Television Studios. Jillian Kugler and Nicole Scott are the Imagine executives on the project.

Jackson is currently in his third season on Fox’s The Resident as a Co-Executive Producer. Previously, he wrote for both seasons of Rosewood for Fox/20th. Jackson has also written on House, Battle Creek, and Lone Star. He is repped by The Shuman Company and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Imagine TV is producing comedy Ms. Pat, which recently received a series order at BET+. The company also has series Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu; Filthy Rich for Fox and Genius: Aretha for NatGeo; NBC pilot Langdon; an Empire Cookie spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson in the works at Fox; anthology Outliers, in development at HBO Max; as well as the doc-series Gossip Staring Cindy Adams, SuperVillain: The Rise and Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine and a mob drama series with Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi at Showtime.