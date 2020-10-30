‘Thursday Night Football’ Tops Nightly Ratings; ‘Superstore’ Reopens For Its Sixth Season

Fox’s coverage of the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers NFL game on lapped the field last night, scoring a 2.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and drawing 7.93 million viewers. That was tops on a night that included the season finales of a pair of ABC game shows and the return of NBC’s Superstore after its abrupt end to last season because of the pandemic shutdown.

The Falcons’ 25-17 victory over the Panthers in the showdown of NFC South bottom-dwellers grew a tenth from last week’s New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game, which had to compete against the final presidential debate in primetime. Last night’s game also grew in viewership week over week.

On NBC, Superstore (0.6, 2.77M) returned for its sixth season, off a tenth from its Season 5 averages. Still, the fresh episode, which marked star America Ferrera’s second-to-last before her exit, did breathe life into the time slot with the network’s best result there since May. It was followed by the comedy Connecting (0.2, 1.16M), off from its October 8 premiere numbers, and a two-hour Dateline (0.4, 3.06M), which grew a tenth.

ABC aired the season finales of Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 5.15M), even with its last original, and Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.49M), up a tenth, followed by Match Game (0.4, 2.81M) which also grew a tenth.

For CBS, Young Sheldon and Mom repeats led into the election special Every Vote Counts (0.2, 1.38M) and the CBS All Access sibling Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.35M), off a tenth.

On the CW, Supernatural (0.2, 920,000) was off a tenth and The Outpost (0.1, 480K) was even with their last originals.