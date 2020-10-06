Facebook, Twitter Restrict Donald Trump’s Post Claiming COVID-19 Is “Less Lethal” Than The Flu

and on Tuesday each placed restrictions on President Donald Trump claim that COVID-19 is similar in severity to the flu.

As he is recovering from the coronavirus with a regimen of treatments and an army of medical professionals, Trump appears to be switching back to a message that he had earlier this year, that COVID-19 is no worse than the flu.

Trump tweeted today, “Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Facebook removed the post. “We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19, and have now removed this post,” said spokesman Andy Stone.

Twitter put a label on the post, saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” It also was disabled to prevent users from sharing it.

COVID-19 appears to be more severe and deadlier than the flu. More than 210,000 Americans have died of the virus this year, compared to 34,157 deaths from the flu in the 2018-19 season, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC says that since 2010, there have been between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths from the flu.

