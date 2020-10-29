Facebook Sees 22% Ad Revenue Growth As It Beats Expectations In Third Quarter

’s ad revenue rose 22% in the third quarter, as it beat analyst expectations of earnings growth.

The company on Thursday reported net income of $7.8 billion in the three months ended September 30, a rise of 29% from the same period a year earlier. That translated into $2.71 per share, beating the estimate of $1.91 per share.

Ad revenue rose to $21.2 billion, from $17.4 billion a year earlier. Total revenue reached $21.5 billion, up 22%. The growth in ad revenue came despite an ad boycott campaign earlier in July.

“We had a strong quarter as people and businesses continue to rely on our services to stay connected and create economic opportunity during these tough times,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Chief financial officer David Wehner said in a note that daily active users and monthly active users declined slightly in the U.S. and Canada from levels in the second quarter. He said that the levels earlier in the year were elevated due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect this trend to continue and that the number of DAUs and MAUs in the U.S. & Canada will be flat or slightly down compared to the third quarter of 2020,” Wehner said. He said that they expect a higher ad-growth rate in the fourth quarter because of advertiser demand during the holiday season.

Facebook was up almost 5% in trading Thursday, but the earnings were released after the markets closed.