‘F9’ Shifts To Memorial Day Weekend 2021 After James Bond Move

Universal said Friday that F9 is moving to May 28, 2021, which is Memorial Day weekend. The move comes after MGM moved its James Bond pic No Time to Die to April 2, 2021 — which had been the release date of the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Universal is handling overseas on No Time to Die, making the switch necessary.

In March, F9 drove out of its original May 22, 2020 global day-and-date release amid the coronavirus lockdown. The studio had previously reserved that April 2021 date for Fast & Furious 10.

Justin Lin returns to direct F9 a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Ozuna.

The entire franchise including spinoff Hobbs & Shaw through nine movies counts $5.9 billion at the worldwide box office.

