‘F Is For Family’ Renewed For Fifth & Final Season By Netflix

(L to R) Bill Burr as Frank Murphy and Jonathan Banks as Big Bill Murphy in episode 4 of F Is For Family.

The end is in sight for F Is For Family. Netflix has ordered a fifth and final season of the praised animated comedy series for premiere in 2021.

Created by Bill Burr and Emmy winner Michael Price (The Simpsons) F Is For Family is set in the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. Burr voices family patriarch Frank. Voice cast also includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart and Sam Rockwell, among others.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show,” said co-creator and executive producer Burr. “Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen. Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys,” added co-creator and executive producer Price. ” I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world.”

Executive Producer Vince Vaughn: “It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season. A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

F Is For Family hails from Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Television and Gaumont Television.