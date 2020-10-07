‘Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)’: Debut Trailer For Nigerian Drama Screening At LFF

EXCLUSIVE: Below, you can watch the first trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), Arie Esiri and Chuko Esir’s Nigerian drama.

The film is set to have its UK premiere on October 11 at the BFI London Film Festival, marking the 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence.

Marking the twin brothers’ debut directing effort, the movie was funded entirely in Nigeria and made with a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew. It was shot in 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos. Producers were Lagos-based GDN Studios.

Split into chapters and set in the present day, Eyimofe follows Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores. But after Mofe loses his family and Rosa fails to deliver on a promise, their plans collapse.

The film had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February.