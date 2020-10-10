Ex-CIA Boss John Brennan Tells Bill Maher The Deep State Won’t Intervene If Trump Steals Election Or Won’t Leave

“If we need them to save us from Donald Trump, can they and will they?” Bill Maher bluntly asked John O. Brennan — referring to the U.S. intelligence services — after the ex-CIA chief confessed that Trump is “without question” what that worries him most.

Real Time With Bill Maher Friday as he capped off a week of press appearances for his new book, Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad. No, Brennan said. Members of the intelligence community are non-partisan. “And as off-putting and distasteful and awful as Donald Trump’s presidency is, these individuals are not going to violate their oath of office to this country, to the constitution, and they’re not going to get involved in politics,” Brennen told the host of HBO ’sFriday as he capped off a week of press appearances for his new book, Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad.

“I agree that Donald Trump is a real aberration and a danger to our country but I don’t look to the FBI and CIA to try to unseat him,” Brennan said.

Nov. 3 loomed large as the show continued to swing comfortably back into full studio rhythm. Maher got to quit filming in his back yard last month.

Welcoming panelists, Daily Beast columnist Keli Goff and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, he said, “There’s only four weeks left until the election is stolen. I am very excited.”

He’s hit on a new analogy to the Trump presidency, think Disney circa 1976. The movie Gus with Ed Asner and Don Knotts. A high school football team assigns a mule (Gus) to kick winning field goals. The other teams protest. The Gus guys say, according to Maher (probably paraphrasing), “‘Too bad, suckers. The rule book doesn’t specifically say the players have to be human. Everyone just assumed that. So f-ck you. We are going to do it.’ That’s Trump’s philosophy on everything. ‘If you don’t specifically write down that I can’t do something, I will.’”

Maher also had a (one-sided) heart to heart with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) about the state. “I live in California, so I am going to bitch a little bit,” Maher said. “I love California … but I feel like I’m in Italy in the 1970s or something. Super high taxes, potholes in the road… Businesses are leaving in droves,” he said, noting Joe Rogan and Ben Shapiro — gone — and Elon Musk — talking about leaving.

“I got solar panels on my roof and it’s been three years and they are still not turned on… I can’t tell you how many inspections. We jumped through every hoop. It’s just corruption.”