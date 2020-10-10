Ewan McGregor Says Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Will Start Shooting In March

Ewan McGregor confirmed on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show that his Disney+ series about Obi-Wan Kenobi will start shooting in March 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose,” McGregor told Norton. “It’s not all (about) me. But it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good! We start shooting it in March of next year.”

McGregor said he will be guided by the portrayal by Sir Alec Guinness of the older Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars film from 1977. McGregor said he will think of how Guinness would have played a younger version.