‘Evil’ Releases Homemade Season 2 Trailer Ahead Of Production Start

Evil is not slated to begin filming its second season until next month, but during the show’s virtual New York Comic Con panel, the series creators and main cast members unveiled a homemade trailer.

Written by Evil creators/executive producers Michelle and Robert King, it is performed by stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Aasif Mandvi (who also provides sound effects), Christine Lahti and Kurt Fuller via Zoom. The promo was edited by psychological mystery series’ studio, CBS Studios. (You can watch it above)

Evil was originally on CBS’ fall schedule but was subbed with a rerun of CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season in the Thursday 10 PM slot. Evil will return later in the season.

The series examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. It focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.