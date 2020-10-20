‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Cast Sets First-Ever Benefit Reunion To Honor Peter Boyle

The cast of the classic CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond will reunite for the first time since the show ended in 2005 to honor their late costar Peter Boyle and raise money to battle the disease that ended his life.

Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan and Raymond co-creator and Executive Producer Phil Rosenthal will participate in a 90-minute event that will include table readings of popular scenes from the series. (Costar Doris Roberts died in 2016.) Set for this Friday, October 23, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT., the event will benefit the Peter Boyle Research Fund of The International Myeloma Foundation.

Boyle died in 2006 after a four-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow. The Peter Boyle Research Fund has supported the IMF’s research programs since the fund’s inception in 2007. For the 14th year, Loraine Alterman Boyle serves as Event Chair for the annual IMF Comedy Celebration honoring of her late husband. Since 2007, the annual event has featured more than 50 celebrity comedians and musical performers, raising $8 million.

Portions of the money raised also support the International Myeloma Foundation’s Black Swan Research Initiative, a collaborative global project aimed at developing the first definitive cure for myeloma.

Special guests and bonus content are promised for the event. The reunion will be available to stream on IMF’s YouTube channel, Facebook page at and website.