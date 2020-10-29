Oscar-Winning Animator Everett Downing Creates Netflix Series ‘My Dad The Bounty Hunter’

Everett Downing, the animator behind the Oscar-winning viral short Hair Love, has landed his own Netflix series.

Downing and Patrick Harpin (Hotel Transylvania 2) will team to create action-comedy series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, with Dwarf Animation Studio producing the CGI animation.

My Dad The Bounty Hunter follows two children as they discover that their father is the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy when they accidentally hitch a ride into space.

It stars Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), JeCobi Swain (Troop Zero), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Rob Riggle (The Hangover) and Jim Rash (Community).

Downing and Harpin, who also serve as executive producers, said: “My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about.”