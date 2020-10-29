Eva Longoria, Lea Thompson & Nicole Byer Join ‘Veep’s Matt Walsh In ‘Unplugging’ Comedy

Eva Longoria has signed on to star opposite Matt Walsh in the comedy Unplugging, replacing previously attached actress Isla Fisher. Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer and Al Madrigal have also been added to the cast of the film, which will mark the feature directorial debut of film editor Debra Neil-Fisher.

Walsh and Brad Morris co-wrote the film, which is currently shooting in Oklahoma. The plot: After the death of a friend, Dan (Walsh) is inspired to whisk his wife Jeanine (Longoria) away to a remote town for a “digital detox.” Their romantic weekend quickly turns disastrous with unearthly encounters, strong edibles and bizarre locals. With no cell or Internet service, they’re lost, but end up reconnecting with each other along the way home.

Producers are Debbie Liebling, Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel for The Traveling Picture Show Company, with Morris and Walsh. William G. Santor’s Productivity Media Inc. is financing, with Three Point Capital providing tax-credit financing. Radiant Films International is handling foreign sales.

Longoria will next be seen in Amazon’s Sylvie’s Love opposite Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, and soon she begins production on Universal’s untitled sci-fi film opposite Ice Cube. Repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen, Longoria is set to make her feature directorial debut with the biopic Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight.

Thompson, best known for her roles in the Back to the Future trilogy and ABC’s Switched at Birth, is repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment. Byer, the Emmy-nominated host of the Netflix competition show Nailed It!, is repped by WME and Artists First. Artists & Representatives and Silver J Management rep David, who is the star of OWN’s hit megachurch drama Greenleaf. Madrigal, whose credits include The Daily Show and Warner Bros’ The Way Back with Ben Affleck, is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.