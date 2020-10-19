Click to Skip Ad
Eva Longoria Joins Ice Cube In Untitled Patrick Aiello/ Timur Bekmambetov Sci-Fi Pic For Universal

Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria is set to join Ice Cube in the untitled grounded sci-fi movie for the studio with Patrick Aiello and Timur Bekmambetov producing. Rich Lee will direct from a script by Kenneth Golde.

Plot details are vague other then it being described as a grounded sci-fi film in the vein of District 9already that touches on themes of privacy versus surveillance. Universal has greenlighted the film and has fast tracked it by having it go into production this month.

Universal landed the package last month and what really sealed the deal was the technology that Bekmambetov has been fine-tuning ever since signing his five-picture deal with the studio. The idea behind this format that was part of the presentation is a production that had the look of commercial event film but at the budget of a contained thriller. This new technology will allow for a fully remote production with all actors and crew working from their individual separate locations. So basically if Cube or Longoria wanted his part of the shoot to be done from his home, it could be done without a problem and with crew working from somewhere else.

The shoot would be a first of its kind at this scope and is not only done at a lower budget but also provides the safe working environment every studio is trying to achieve during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longoria, who recently signed with WME, was most recently seen Dora And the Lost City Of The Gold and Slyvie’s Love. She also has Flamin’ Hot for Searchlight, 24/7 for Universal, and the recently announced Spa Day for Sony

She is also repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners andJ ackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

