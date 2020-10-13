European Film Awards Go Online; Jude Law & Pete Townshend Short; ‘Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular’ Deal; BBC-NFTS Pact — Euro Briefs

European Film Awards Head Online

The 33rd European Film Awards have pivoted to a virtual ceremony as the pandemic continues to disrupt international travel plans. Scheduled to take place on December 12 in Reykjavik, the event will now go fully digital for this year, before returning to the Icelandic capital in 2021. Organizers of the European Film Academy said they are working on a concept for a week of additional online-events to involve its partners and members. Nominations for the awards will be announced online on November 10. “The decision was not easy but it was made with responsibility and out of care for our guests. No one is more disappointed than our Icelandic friends and we, at EFA, that we will not be able to come together in Reykjavik this year,” said EFA Chairman Mike Downey.

Jude & Raff Law Short

Jude Law and son Raff Law are starring in short film The Hat. Shot during lockdown, the film features an original score by The Who’s Pete Townshend. Filmed on an iPhone, the project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Law father and son. Directed by Darren Strowger, the film will gets its world premiere at the UK’s Raindance Film Festival and was made to benefit charities Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. The premiere will be accompanied by a live performance from Townshend and Q&A with the director and stars of the film.

Katherine Jenkins Concert Film

Altitude and Piece of Magic Entertainment will handle international distribution for concert film Katherine Jenkins: Christmas Spectacular, the opera singer’s Royal Albert Hall Christmas show. The Welsh singer will perform seasonal favourites and carols. The film, set for release on December 1, will be produced by Metalwork Pictures. Producers are Katherine Jenkins OBE, Andrew Levitas, Peter Touche, Andy Mayson and Austin Shaw with executive producers Will Clarke, Hamish Moseley and Daniel Negret. Pic is funded by Ingenious Media, Altitude Film Entertainment, and The Royal Albert Hall. It will be directed and choreographed by Lynne Page (Judy), camera direction by Marcus Viner (Pet Shop Boys: Live In Hyde Park) and will also feature Grammy and Olivier Award-winning conductor Steve Sidwell.

BBC-NFTS Deal

The BBC and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) have struck a new three year deal to support emerging talent. The partnership means the BBC will now sponsor 10 NFTS courses – six MA’s and four diploma courses, and have up to 20 BBC scholars funded by the BBC, each with a commissioning or production mentor, as well as 100 free NFTS Short Courses places overall. Senior Commissioning and production figures at the BBC will provide masterclasses and join networking events to get to know the students, on some courses they will have first look deals, and BBC Studios will co-sponsor the school’s annual graduation ceremony and annual Gala. The BBC will provide career guidance and work experience placements and link students to a range of other BBC opportunities as required. The partnership straddles BBC Television commissioning, Children’s, Sport, BBC Studios, BBC Film, BBC Academy, BBC Scotland and BBC Wales. The deal will include a newly developed scholarship scheme which will enable up to 20 diverse students to benefit from the teaching at the school, and strengthen the off-screen diversity talent pipeline. The partnership will also create a strategic educational partner for the BBC to strengthen skills development in the Nations and Regions, through NFTS hubs in Glasgow and Leeds. As part of the deal, the NFTS will provide 60 free short course training opportunities for the BBC’s small indie fund companies, two-thirds of which are based outside London.