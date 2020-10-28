‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney To Lead Crime-Drama ‘Silver Star’ About Unlikely Couple

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has been set to star in feature crime drama Silver Star.

The film will chart the story of an unlikely couple: Buddy, a 20-year-old fresh out of jail, and Franny (Sweeney), a pregnant 19-year-old. After his botched robbery attempt at the bank that foreclosed on Buddy’s childhood home, he abducts her, triggering an unexpected journey together.

Casting for the male lead is underway, and filming is scheduled for early 2021 in the U.S.

The original screenplay will be directed by writer-director Ruben Amar (Swim Little Fish Swim), who is producing under his banner Les Films de la Fusée with actress-producer Lola Bessis (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Virginie Lacombe (Port Authority) of Virginie Films and Jamin O’Brien (Eighth Grade) of The Community.

Amar and Bessis wrote, produced and directed SXSW 2013 pic Swim Little Fish Swim. Lacombe produced 2019 Cannes Un Certain Regard entry Port Authority and co-produced 2017 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight title Mobile Homes. O’Brien executive-produced 2019 critical hit Eighth Grade.

Rising actress Sweeney is known for hit series Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects as well as Sundance pic Big Time Adolescence. She next will be seen in the Amazon Original thriller The Voyeurs, while upcoming projects include Mike White’s HBO limited series The White Lotus and series The Players Table with singer Halsey.

Director Amar said: “Sydney is an extraordinary actress who brings nuance and subtlety to each character she embodies. Her talent will allow her to metamorphose, with grace and talent into the very complex multifaceted Franny.”

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm, Imprint PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.