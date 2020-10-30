Maya And Ethan Hawke To Star As Father And Daughter In ‘Revolver’; Andrew Stanton Directing – AFM

Maya Hawke and her father Ethan Hawke have been set to star in Revolver, playing a father-daughter pair in the 1960s-set romantic comedy to be directed by Andrew Stanton. It is being introduced at the upcoming American Film Market.

Kate Trefry penned the script, which takes place on June 27, 1966, when The Beatles’ flight to Japan is forced to make an unexpected stop in Anchorage, AK. The band takes cover in a hotel, where Jane (Maya Hawke) devises a plan to realize the ultimate teenage dream: to lose her virginity to George Harrison.

Ross Jacobson and Jen Dana are producing.

Variety broke this first today.