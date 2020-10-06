‘Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event’: Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin And Gloria Estefan To Host CBS Special Celebrating Latino Culture

Eva Longoria will host an evening celebrating Latino culture in America with Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin, CBS announced Monday.

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event seeks to celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latino culture. The CBS special will not only highlight the different facets of Latino culture but will also bring attention to those in the community who have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, including essential workers. The special will air Oct. 26 on CBS and CBS All Access.

“When COVID-19 hit the United States, people were quick to applaud our essential workers, many of whom are Latinos, for helping to keep food on our tables, delivering our packages and working in our healthcare system,” said Eva Longoria. “The Latinx community has been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years, not just the last seven months, and it’s time that we not only know our own worth, but are also recognized, appreciated and celebrated accordingly for our contributions, pandemic or not.”

The one-night special, created by Henry R. Muñoz III and directed by Ron de Moraes, will feature musical performances, comedy sets, docu-shorts and appearances from notable Latino stars. CBS will announce performers and stars to participate at a later date.

“We created Momento Latino because we understand the challenges that Latinos in America face every day, and we knew we had to bring together a national infrastructure of opportunity to move the community forward into the future,” said Muñoz, founder of Momento Latino. “We’ve brought together more than 130 organizations, nonprofits, artists, activists and community leaders so far, and through this special we can share with the nation the inspiring stories of how Latinos served as the backbone of this country’s essential workforce throughout the pandemic despite being among the hardest hit by the disease and the economic fallout.”

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event is produced by Funny Or Die, in partnership with Momento Latino, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Global Philanthropy. Executive producers are Henry Muñoz for Momento Latino; Eva Longoria and Ben Spector for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; Maggie Neilson for Global Philanthropy; and Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, Moira Noriega, Gloria Medel Solomons and R.A. Clark for Funny Or Die.