Epix Orders ‘Fiasco’, Docuseries Based On Podcast About Pivotal U.S. Events; Iran-Contra Affair Is Up First

Epix has greenlighted Fiasco, a docuseries from Leon Neyfakh based on his podcast about America’s most pivotal historical events. The six-episode series about politics, power, and uncertainty hails from Prologue Projects and Left/Right.

Set to debut next year on the premium cabler, Fiasco host Neyfakh follows the day-to-day reality of our country’s most pivotal historical events, bringing to life the forgotten twists and turns of the past while shedding light on the present. Season 1 will tell the story of the Iran-Contra affair, the Cold War-era debacle involving a secret war in Nicaragua and an arms-for-hostages deal with Iran that threatened the presidency of Ronald Reagan in the mid-1980s.

Neyfakh, Andrew Parsons of Prologue Projects and Underground’s Steven Fisher serve as executive producers, along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and John Marks for Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Fiasco is the second partnership for Epix, Neyfakh and his Left/Right, following this year’s Slow Burn, an incisive look at the Watergate crisis that also was hosted by Neyfakh.

Epix recently ordered a docuseries inspired by its Forest Whitaker-led freshman drama Godfather of Harlem and adapted its documentary series Unprotected Sets into a podcast that launched in August.

