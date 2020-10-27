eOne And Hasbro Tap Bryan Edward Hill To Write New ‘Power Rangers’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: eOne and Hasbro have closed a deal to bring on Bryan Edward Hill to write the Power Rangers feature film adaptation from director Jonathan Entwistle. eOne will develop and produce the project.

eOne and Hasbro recently announced that Entwistle will shepherd a new Power Rangers film and television adaptations. Power Rangers is an American entertainment and merchandising franchise built around a live-action superhero television series, based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise Super Sentai. The first Power Rangers entry, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, debuted in 1993 on TV and has since been rebooted most recently by Lionsgate in 2017.

Hill is a prolific, African-American creator working in film, television and comics. He recently adapted Black for Studio 8/Warner Bros, penned Revenge of Magic for Stampede, and a rewrite of I Am Yours for Paramount. In television, he is currently a Co-Producer on Greg Berlanti’s new DC series Titans. Over the last year, he has written some of the biggest comics for Marvel, DC, Top Cow, Boom and Vertigo. Previously he wrote Gone for Universal/Marc Platt, Phantom for Paramount/Mary Parent and The Russian Specialist for Nu Image/Millennium Films.

He is represented by Verve, Heroes and Villains Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.