‘Nightflyers’ Eoin Macken To Helm Relationship Drama ‘Grey Elephant’

EXCLUSIVE: Eoin Macken, who is perhaps best known for starring in the NBC series The Night Shift and Netflix’s Nightflyers, has commenced production on Grey Elephant, a drama that explores the complexities of two couples meeting together for the first time after months of being on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Macken wrote and directed the film and also stars alongside Erin Richards (Gotham), Jill Flint (The Good Wife), Mac Brandt (Lovecraft Country), James Roch Lemon, and Brendan Fehr (Roswell).

It follows married couple Lucy (Flint) and James (Brandt), who decide to host dinner for James’ best friend, Will (Lemon), and his new girlfriend Alexa (Richards). The dinner quickly highlights both couples’ pent-up fears, frustrations, desires, and insecurities, which escalate to explosive degrees when an unexpected wild card is added to the mix.

Macken teamed with Allusionist Pictures to finance and produce the film.

“This has been an enigmatic year for everyone,” said Macken. “We’re all creating our own identifiable stories to convey the time we’re in, but we recognize that although this is a specific period in history, the complexities of the human experience are perennial. It’s remarkable that I was able to partner with Allusionist Pictures to create such a delicate, beautiful film, especially during COVID. I’m thrilled they have managed to safely get this film off the ground.”

ICM Partners reps the film, which is shooting now in Los Angeles.