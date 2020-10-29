Environmental Horror Thriller ‘Vostok’ In The Works By Fremantle & Fabula

EXCLUSIVE: Fremantle and Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula, the Chilean-based company behind the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, have teamed to develop Vostok, a high stakes submarine environmental horror thriller, as a television series. The project falls under the exclusive first-look deal between the two companies to develop a slate of original English and Spanish-language dramas, which Fremantle will distribute worldwide. Pablo Trapero (The Clan) is attached to direct and executive produce the project.

Written by Chilean screenwriter Julio Rojas (The Summer of the Flying Fish) in his international English-language debut, Vostok, which refers to the subglacial lake in Antarctica, features a group of international scientists returning from a mission in Antarctica. The series will film in Latin America.

Rojas’ previous projects have premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, including The Summer of the Flying Fish and Mi Mejor Enemigo. He also wrote on the Netflix quarantine anthology Homemade, produced by The Apartment, a Fremantle company. Before becoming a screenwriter and novelist, Rojas was a scientist specializing in epidemiology and micro-organisms.

Trapero’s film The Clan won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival. Most recently, he executive produced ZeroZeroZero for Amazon.

In addition to the Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman, Fabula also was behind the three-time Academy Award-nominated film Jackie directed by Pablo Larraín. They recently finished shooting El Presidente for Amazon and La Jauria, another Fremantle production, is in its second season.

Fremantle, one of the leading creators, producers, and distributors of scripted programming worldwide, has invested heavily in high-end productions to accelerate its growth in primetime drama. Its roster includes My Brilliant Friend, The Young Pope, American Gods, Baghdad Central, We Are Who We Are and the forthcoming Mosquito Coast on Apple, The Salisbury Poisonings on AMC, and The Sister on Hulu.

In Latin America, Fremantle has also partnered with Spiral International on the production of the Mexican series Toda La Sangre and is also working with Fabula on thrillers Senorita Mexico and Talitha Kum.