Entertainment One Winding Down German Theatrical Operation

Entertainment One is winding down its German theatrical operation in coming weeks, we understand.

We hear the company will continue to sell to the key market but will no longer acquire films to directly distribute theatrically, a move which will impact around eight Germany-based staff.

eOne declined to comment on the development, which was first reported in German trade Blickpunkt earlier this month.

The studio set up in the territory three years ago with the local operation overseen by Benjamina Mirnik-Voges, formerly head of acquisitions for Universum.

The distributor had significant success last year with Oscar-winner Green Book, which attracted 1.6 million admissions, good for $15M. Other key releases included Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc RBG and biopic Judy, both of which amassed more than 100,000 admissions. Among the division’s Berlin Film Festival entrants were 7 Days In Entebbe and Berlin Alexanderplatz, which won five German Film Awards this year.

Earlier this month the branch released Keira Knightley pic Misbehaviour, which will be among its final releases.

The exit from theatrical releasing in the territory speaks to competition in the pricey market, the shifting releasing climate and consolidation within the studio, which was acquired by toy giant Hasbro last year.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the local team will distribute remaining titles on the slate or whether a third party will be engaged to do so.