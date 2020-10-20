Endeavor Content Acquires Fantasy Novel ‘Poisoned’; 51 Entertainment & Made Up Stories Producing

The Jennifer Donnelly YA novel Poisoned was acquired by Endeavor Content for film. Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories are producing. Published by Scholastic Press, novel is an empowering re-imagining of Snow White. Aided by seven mysterious strangers, Sophie’s journey of survival in the forest while facing a terrifying enemy will forever change the perceptions of strength, power, and the real meaning of “happily ever after.”