Emma Thompson To Star In Sex Comedy ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ — AFM

Emma Thompson is set to star in comedy feature Good Luck To You, Leo Grande from filmmaker Sophie Hyde (Animals).

The film will follow Nancy Stokes (Thompson), a 55 year-old widow “who is yearning for some adventure, some human connection, and some sex. Good sex. For the first time in her life. Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family, something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he’s gone now, and Nancy has a plan. As she says, ‘there are nuns with more sexual experience than me’. So, being the reasonable, practical woman she is, and as an ex-teacher she likes to be organized, she does some thorough research and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker (or ‘sex therapist’ as he prefers it) in his early twenties for a night of bliss.”

Pic is based on the original screenplay by British comedy writer Katy Brand (Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show) and is slated to go into production in London at the beginning of next year.

Cornerstone Films will launch sales at the AFM on the Genesius Pictures production, which is produced by Debbie Gray (Mrs Lowry And Son). CAA co-reps U.S.

Sophie Hyde commented: “I’m thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful. At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving”.

Debbie Gray added: “I loved the script from the first read, funny, relatable, relevant. It’s great to have a female-strong team with such a passion for the project”.

Sophie Hyde’s Sundance pic Animals will be released in the U.S. on November 10, while her feature 52 Tuesdays won the directing award for World Cinema at the 2014 edition of the same festival.

Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. Hyde is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.