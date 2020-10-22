Emily Powers Promoted To Lead BritBox In North America Following Soumya Sriraman’s Exit

BritBox, the ITV and BBC joint-venture streamer, has promoted Emily Powers to lead its North American operations following the departure of president and CEO Soumya Sriraman earlier this month.

Powers, currently SVP and commercial head, will become executive vice president and head of BritBox North America after being part of the streamer’s original launch team.

She wrote the original business plan for BritBox and helped broker the joint venture between the BBC and ITV. Powers has also been instrumental in BritBox’s launch plans in Australia.

“Emily is one of the core team that developed and launched BritBox in North America and has played a large part in BritBox’s ongoing success over the last four years,” said Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV. “Her strategic vision and extensive experience in video-on-demand make her a natural choice for the role.”

Powers joined BBC Studios in 2012 as director of strategy. She has previously worked at NBCUniversal’s Digital Distribution group.