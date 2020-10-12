Elon Musk’s SpaceX Subject Of HBO Limited Series In Works From Channing Tatum’s Free Association

HBO is developing a limited series about the rise of SpaceX, Elon Musk’s private rocket company that is in the midst of reviving the United States’ space aspirations.

Produced by Channing Tatum’s Free Association, the six-episode series would tells the story of Musk as he handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first manned SpaceX rocket into orbit — the Falcon 9 — on May 30, 2020. SpaceX is a big piece of the billionaire entrepreneur’s lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species.

The project will be penned by Star Trek Beyond scribe Doug Jung based on Ashlee Vance’s book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, first published in 2017. Free Association’s Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan will executive produce with Vance and Len Amato, HBO’s former President Of HBO Films, Miniseries & Cinemax.

Michael Parets will oversee the project for Free Association.

The successful SpaceX mission this past summer saw Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, the two-man NASA astronaut team aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, return safely to Earth on August 2 after a two-month stay on the International Space Station.

At HBO, the SpaceX project looks to follow such successful limited series as Watchman, which won 11 Emmy Awards last month including limited series, Chernobyl, winner of 15 Emmys the year before that including limited series. HBO also won the limited series Emmy trophy in 2017 with the original installment of Big Little Lies.