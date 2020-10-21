Ellen Barkin Joins Kevin Hart In Sony’s Action-Comedy ‘Man From Toronto’

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Barkin has rounded out the cast of the Sony Pictures’ action comedy Man From Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. Kaley Cuoco is also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman is executive producing along with Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth on behalf of BRON Creative.

The film bows Sept. 21, 2021.

Barkin has just finished helming TNT’s hit show Animal Kingdom. She will soon be seen in MGM’s Breaking News in Yuba starring Regina Hall, Allison Janey and Wanda Sykes.

Barkin is repped by The Gersh Agency, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Nina Shaw.