‘Call Jane’: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara & Rupert Friend Set For Women’s Rights Drama From ‘Carol’ Scribe & ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ Producer — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), Sigourney Weaver (Avatar), Kate Mara (The Martian) and Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin) have been set to star in women’s rights drama Call Jane, which will be directed by Carol scribe Phyllis Nagy.

The Blacklist script by The Resident writers Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi is being produced by Robbie Brenner (The Dallas Buyers Club), along with Kevin McKeon and David Wulf.

Banks will play Joy, a traditional 1960s housewife who unexpectedly falls pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver). The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales on the classy-sounding drama and shoot is set to start next spring. Elisabeth Moss and Susan Sarandon were formerly aboard but had to switch out for scheduling reasons. Thankfully, the strength of the project has attracted another solid cast.

Michelle Mason Vella and the script’s writers, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, will serve as executive producers, together with Lee Broda, Erica Kahn, and Judy Bart. Leal Naim and Thomas R. Burke are co-producing.

“Call Jane was made for these times – and I have never felt more passionately that our culture is ready to embrace its call for decency, for community, for good will and humor in all things – and above all, its call for necessary change,” said director Nagy.

Producer Brenner added: “As a woman and a mother of two girls, I feel like the time is now and the moment essential to bring a film like Call Jane into the world. With such cultural uncertainty and when so many of our rights as women are under siege, I know that telling this important story couldn’t be more timely or necessary, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with such an extraordinary group of creative and strong women at the helm.”